Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.99.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.