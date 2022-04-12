Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 66,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.