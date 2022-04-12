Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $10.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.77. 66,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

