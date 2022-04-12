Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.36.

INFY opened at $23.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

