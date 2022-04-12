Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,758,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFXY traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 18,903,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,056,631. Infrax Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

