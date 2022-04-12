InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,800 shares, an increase of 579,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,973,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INND traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 16,021,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,390,523. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
