Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Innovative Designs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and house wrap that provides barrier protection and moisture vapor transmission and insulation, and tape products for the building construction industry.

