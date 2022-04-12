Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.17.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $185.31 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.65. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
