Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Keith Brackpool purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cadiz stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Cadiz Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 171.53% and a negative net margin of 5,540.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 346.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 75,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.