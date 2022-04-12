Insider Buying: Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Glenn Whiddon acquired 300,000 shares of Calima Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,300.00 ($40,222.22).

On Wednesday, February 16th, Glenn Whiddon bought 1,100,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$213,400.00 ($158,074.07).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Glenn Whiddon bought 750,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($111,111.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63.

Calima Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company owns 100% drilling and production rights in the Montney Formation covering an area of 61,000 acres in the British Columbia, Canada. It also owns 100% producing oil and natural gas assets in two core areas within Alberta, at Brooks and Thorsby.

