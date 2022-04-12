Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires $375,151.70 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 45,199 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $375,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $417,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

