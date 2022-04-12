Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys 11,297 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

