Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys 16,160 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

