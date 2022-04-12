Insider Buying: Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Acquires 210,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).
LON KGF traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.43). 3,496,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08). The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.77.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.
Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
