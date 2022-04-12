Insider Buying: Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Insider Acquires 210,000 Shares of Stock

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Carr bought 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($711,493.35).

LON KGF traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 262.90 ($3.43). 3,496,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.08). The company has a market cap of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 318.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KGF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.82) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.08) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 355 ($4.63) to GBX 335 ($4.37) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.57).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

