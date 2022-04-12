Insider Buying: Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Major Shareholder Acquires $20,040.00 in Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 205,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,619.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of Psychemedics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00.

Psychemedics stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Psychemedics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 million, a P/E ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMD. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Psychemedics during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

