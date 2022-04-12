Insider Buying: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,673 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 25,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,151,397.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,359,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,105,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

NYSE SXT traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.10. 8,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.56. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after buying an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

