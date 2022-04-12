Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Sells 544,249 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $28.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,567.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,691. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,720.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,801.14.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,309.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

