Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $115,857.90 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $174.01 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $105.81 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.61 and its 200 day moving average is $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.51 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in CorVel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.