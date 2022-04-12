Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells 385 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.79. 101,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,794. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on COUP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.