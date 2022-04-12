Insider Selling: Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Fausto Di Trapani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

GAU stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. 42,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,803. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 23.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have commented on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.12.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

