Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,495,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $392,875.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $403,750.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 695,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,067. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 158.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,613,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,020,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

