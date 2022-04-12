Insider Selling: Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Senior Officer Sells C$198,066.96 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

TSE:VET opened at C$26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.06 and a 12 month high of C$30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.08.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.5300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.75.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

