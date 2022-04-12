Insider Selling: Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) EVP Sells 6,029 Shares of Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of ZVIA opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $241,582,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $13,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,667,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $7,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.
Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
