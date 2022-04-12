Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.20. 209,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after buying an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

