InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

