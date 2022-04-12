Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.83.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

