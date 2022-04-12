Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,328,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,146,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.