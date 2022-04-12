International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) versus Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Head-To-Head Review

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of International Game Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Game Technology and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Game Technology $4.09 billion 1.16 $482.00 million $2.33 9.97 Vivid Seats $443.04 million 1.50 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

International Game Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Risk & Volatility

International Game Technology has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Game Technology and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Game Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86

International Game Technology currently has a consensus target price of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 85.89%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.16%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Profitability

This table compares International Game Technology and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Game Technology 11.78% 3.59% 0.57% Vivid Seats N/A N/A -1.95%

Summary

International Game Technology beats Vivid Seats on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for the gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games. Further, it offers digital gaming and betting; sports betting; and technology and management services. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including blackjack, roulette, slot games, poker, bingo, and other casino card games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offer player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfer services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

