International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 0.47.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.