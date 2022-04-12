Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $12.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.85. 1,137,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.15. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.20 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

