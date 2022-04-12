Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.83. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

