Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.83. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
