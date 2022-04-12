Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

