Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PXI traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,460. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

