Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the March 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PXI traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,460. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.
About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (Get Rating)
PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.
