Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

