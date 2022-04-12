Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

