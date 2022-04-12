Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.