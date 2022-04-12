Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of IVPG opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Tuesday. Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.40.

Invesco Select Trust plc Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

