Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.20

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
IVPU opened at GBX 182 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.14. Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 204 ($2.66).
