Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 823,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 1,998,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 197.5% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $634,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,051. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

