Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

IIM stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

