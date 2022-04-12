Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -499.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.