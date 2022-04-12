Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.16. 3,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
