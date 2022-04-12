Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IVTJF stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

About Investec Group (Get Rating)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

