Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 752,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,902. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
About Ionix Technology
