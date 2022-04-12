Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Down 94.1% in March

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 752,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,902. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

