IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $453,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth $5,915,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,223,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IRadimed by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

