IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.