IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.19.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.