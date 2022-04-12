Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will announce $156.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.44 million to $158.04 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $146.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $654.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,528. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -580.77 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

