IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRCP opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,101,631 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 946,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 273,807 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 272,707 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

