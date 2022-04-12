iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 14,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

