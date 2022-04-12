Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.40.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

