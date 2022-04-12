Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $22.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.