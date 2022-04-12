Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.35 and the lowest is $3.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $3.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $22.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.25. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.